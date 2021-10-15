VIDEO: Mona (Hajia) 4Reall – Hit ft. Stonebwoy

Mona (Hajia) 4Reall drops the official music video to ‘Hit’, a song which features Stonebwoy and off her ‘Here To Stay’ EP.

The visuals is shot and directed ace Ghanaian filmmaker Rex.

Mona 4Reall’s ‘Hit’ video opens up with meeting up with her squad before joining Stonebwoy who sits on the bonnet of a classic Mercedez Benz car.

Watch and enjoy the music video from the 4Reall Entertainment act:

Watch the EP Viewing below:



