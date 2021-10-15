MzGee Resigns from Media General’s TV3 and 3 FM

MzGee quits Media General (TV3 and 3 FM) after joining media powerhouse from the Multimedia Group.

Her resignation comes barely two (2) years after joining the media powerhouse based in Kanda-Accra, Ghana.

Real name Gloria Akpene Nyarku, MzGee leaves at a time reports about her cold squabble with her Ghana’s Most Beautiful co-host Anita Akuffo has emerged.

Until this moment, she was the host of ‘Showbiz 927’ on Accra-based 3FM.

Occasionally, she hosted the Entertainment News segment on TV3’s morning show ‘New Day’.

MzGee also hosted the station’s flagship music reality show ‘Mentor’ as well as ‘Showbuzz’ on TV3, all under the Media General belt.

She departs the broadcast firm with a profound message, while adding that she is moving to higher heights.

“This is to express my profound gratitude to Media General for making my stay memorable.

It has been another opportunity for tremendous growth.

I truly appreciate the platforms granted me to give Gh and beyond great highlights!

But, it is now time to fly higher! May God be our guide in all our endeavours!

See ya!,” she shares.

The Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster is currently a Board Member of 3Music Awards, owned by the 3Music Network.

She currently runs her blog mzgeegh.com, however, it is not clear where her next destination will be.

⦿

