PlugTimes.com December 10, 2021
Samini drops the ‘Burning’ EP, a collection of songs featuring Efya, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata.

The 6-track EP from the High Grade Family boss include ‘Paper’, ‘Picture’, ‘Ware Me’, ‘Quansemah’, ‘So Blessed’, and ‘Gone’.

Download / stream Samini‘s ‘Burning’ EP below:

Download Samini Burning EP song/mp3
Download Samini Paper song/mp3
Download Samini Picture song/mp3
Download Samini Ware Me song/mp3
Download Samini Quansemah song/mp3
Download Samini So Blessed song/mp3
Download Samini Gone song/mp3

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

