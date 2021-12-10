DOWNLOAD: Samini – Burning EP

Samini drops the ‘Burning’ EP, a collection of songs featuring Efya, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata.

The 6-track EP from the High Grade Family boss include ‘Paper’, ‘Picture’, ‘Ware Me’, ‘Quansemah’, ‘So Blessed’, and ‘Gone’.

Download / stream Samini‘s ‘Burning’ EP below:



