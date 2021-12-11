“Age is Just a Number” Amerado says amid Delay Dating Rumors

PlugTimes.com December 11, 2021
Amerado Delay love dating relationship

Amerado sends an encrypted message of age and numbers amid the steady growth in a rumored relationship with TV host Delay.

The Ghanaian rapper tweets “age is just a number” on Friday night and fans are already linking it to the dating rumor with ‘The Delay Show’ host.

This follows a series of posts from the two (2) which netizens opine that they may be seeing each other.

SEE ALSO: Narhkie – See 7 Photos of the Ghanaian Model Turning Heads on Social Media

Amerado Delay love dating relationship
Although the two (2) have on separate occasions  noted that they are only friends and not dating, netizens always think otherwise, anytime they share posts related to relationship.

Earlier this week, both Deloris Frimpong-Manso (Delay) and Amerado shared photos of them seated together with love emojis.

In a related development, photos reported to be the girlfriend and children of Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has popped u online.

PlugTimes understands they were born in the USA.
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Samini Burning EP download songs mp3 audio

DOWNLOAD: Samini – Burning EP

December 10, 2021
Narhkie ghana model

Narhkie: 7 Photos of the Ghanaian Model Turning Heads on Social Media

December 10, 2021
One of the children of gospel singer Joyce Blessing does not belong to her erstwhile husband, these are the allegations made by popular radio

One of Joyce Blessing’s Children Does Not Belong to her Husband – Radio host Kwasi Aboagye Alleges

December 10, 2021
Gloria Sarfo

Black Star Films: Gloria Sarfo expresses Shock at New Name for Ghana’s Film Industry

December 9, 2021
Back to top button
Close