“Age is Just a Number” Amerado says amid Delay Dating Rumors

Amerado sends an encrypted message of age and numbers amid the steady growth in a rumored relationship with TV host Delay.

The Ghanaian rapper tweets “age is just a number” on Friday night and fans are already linking it to the dating rumor with ‘The Delay Show’ host.

This follows a series of posts from the two (2) which netizens opine that they may be seeing each other.

Age is just a NUMBER🎯 — AMERADO (@Amerado_Burner) December 10, 2021

Although the two (2) have on separate occasions noted that they are only friends and not dating, netizens always think otherwise, anytime they share posts related to relationship.

Earlier this week, both Deloris Frimpong-Manso (Delay) and Amerado shared photos of them seated together with love emojis.

