My Leaked Video with Nigel Gaisie was Recorded a Year Ago – Akosua Vendetta speaks

Yaw Plug Sarpong January 6, 2022
akosua vendetta nigel gaisie sandra ankobiah mantey

A video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie and a ‘slay queen’ affectionately called Akosua Vendetta has got social media talking.

The two are seen on a bed with blanket covered while a song plays at the background.

The young girl has reacted to comments going around social media during a live video.

Akosua Vendetta real name Sandra Ankobia Mantey says the video with the Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel was recorded about a year ago.

SEE ALSO: I Was Married to My Enemy – Xandy Kamel says after Divorce

She adds that the video has been on her phone since and she does not know who copied it from her device and leaked it later.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also says the slay queen is her niece — his sister’s daughter.

These were made known during the live session which had Akosua‘s mother, younger sister, and her two (2) other uncles available.

Check them out. 

akosua vendetta nigel gaisie sandra ankobiah mantey family

akosua vendetta nigel gaisie sandra ankobiah mantey

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

Related Articles

Xandy kamel Kaninja divorce marriage

I Was Married to My Enemy – Xandy Kamel says after Divorce

January 4, 2022
Black Sherif Performs with Burna Boy in Nigeria for First Time

Burna Boy hails Black Sherif as They Perform Together for First Time in Nigeria – VIDEO

December 28, 2021
Shatta Wale clashes Arnold United Showbiz

Africans Support You So Learn and to Do Same – Shatta Wale to Nigerians

December 27, 2021
Engracia Mofuman winner Miss Universe Ghana 2022

Engracia Mofuman wins Miss Universe Ghana 2022

December 22, 2021
Back to top button
Close