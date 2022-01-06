My Leaked Video with Nigel Gaisie was Recorded a Year Ago – Akosua Vendetta speaks

A video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie and a ‘slay queen’ affectionately called Akosua Vendetta has got social media talking.

The two are seen on a bed with blanket covered while a song plays at the background.

The young girl has reacted to comments going around social media during a live video.

Akosua Vendetta real name Sandra Ankobia Mantey says the video with the Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel was recorded about a year ago.

She adds that the video has been on her phone since and she does not know who copied it from her device and leaked it later.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie also says the slay queen is her niece — his sister’s daughter.

These were made known during the live session which had Akosua‘s mother, younger sister, and her two (2) other uncles available.

Check them out.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com