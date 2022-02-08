2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards Nominees/Nominations Announced – See Full List

The 2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards nominees/nominations have been announced at a live ceremony held on Accra, Ghana-based Citi TV and Citi FM.

A number of outstanding Ghanaians in arts, entertainment, sports and other professional fields have been nominated and are up for possible honours.

Among the nominees for the 2nd edition of the award ceremony include, but not limited to Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Sefa, Evelyn Badu, and Lydia Forson.

Check the full list of nominees below:

Best Female Artiste

Gyakie

Sefa

Abiana

Cina Soul

Diana Hamilton

Amaarae

Wendy Shay

Best Male Artiste

Stonebwoy

Black Sherif

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie

King Promise

Fameye

Song of the Year

Sefa ft Mr Drew – E Choke

Fameye – Praise

Black Sherif – 2nd Sermon

Kidi – Touch It

Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix

Amaarae- Sad Girls love money Remix

Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko

Album of the Year

Sarkodie – No Pressure

Abiana – Alemle Lala

Cina Soul – For the Times we Lost EP

Akwaboah – Lighthouse EP

Kidi- Golden Boy

Joe Mettle – The Experience

R2Bees – Back to Basics

Best Music Video

King Promise – Slow down

KiDi – Touch it

Stonebwoy – Ariba

Akwaboah – Ensesa

Jay Bahd – Ye Ye Dom

Mr Drew- Mood

Amaarae – Sad Girlz Luv Money ft. Moliy

Cultural Troupe of the Year

Kwan Pa

Legon Palmwine band

Kae Debi

Dromo Naa band

Edzordzinam Boboobo

Sportswoman of the Year

Evelyn Badu – (Footballer)

Janet Egyir – (Footballer)

Grace Asantewaa – (Footballer)

Deborah Acquah – (Athletics)

Sandra Owusu Ansah- (Footballer)

Sportsman of the Year

Benjamin Azamati – (Athletics)

Samuel Takyi – (Boxer)

Kamaldeen Sulemana – (Footballer)

Mohammed Salisu – (Footballer)

Salifu Ibrahim – (Footballer)

Abieku Jackson – (Swimming)

Daniel Afriyie Banie – (Footballer)

Ghanaian Movie of the Year

Chasing Lullaby

Savannah

Charade

Us in Between

Female Actor of the Year

Lydia Forson – Us In Between

Gloria Safo – Us In Between

Anita Erskine – Chasing Lullaby

Joselyn Dumas – Tenants of the House

Roselyn Ngissah – Charade

Male Actor of the Year

Mawuli Gavor – Ponzi

Adjetey Annan – Us in Between

Prince David Osei – Contaminated

Anthony Woode – Savannah

James Gardiner – Chasing Lullaby

Film Director of the Year

Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Us in Between

Kobi Rana – Savannah

Best Picture

Us in Between

Chasing Lullaby

Savannah

Charade

Online Creator of the Year

Ronnie Is Everywhere – Instagram

Zion Felix – YouTube/Instagram

Wode Maya – YouTube

KalyJay -Twitter

Kwadwo Sheldon – YouTube

Asantewa – TikTok

Elorm Beenie – Blogger (www.beeniewords.com)

Best Author Prose

Captain Prince Amoabeng – The UT Story: Humble beginnings

Okyeame Kwame & Annica Nsiah Apau – Love Locked down

Daniel McKorley – The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Glory

Hondred Percent – Logoligi Locomotion

Emma Ofosua Donkor – I Wish You Courage In the Night Season

Gheysika Agambila – The Shrinking Bowl

Yaw Sumpah Okyere – Be the Difference

Best Performance Poet

WhoIsDeydzi

Nana Asaase

Akambo

DaCosta de Poet

Hondred Percent

Menaye

Event of the Year

A Taste of Ghana

Afrochella

Around the World Festival

Fancy Gadam 1 Don Concert

Made in Taadi

Popular But Broke

Pa Gya! – A Literary Festival

Event Host of the Year

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Anita Erskine

Kojo Manuel

MC Portfolio

Jerry Adjorlolo

Kabutey My MC

Giovanni Caleb

Stand-Up Comedian

Lekzy the Comic

OB Amponsah

Jerry Ashinyo

Foster Romanus

Jacinta

DKB

MJ the Comedian

Comic Actor of the Year

SDK

Ras Nene

Jeneral Ntatia

Made in Ghana

Wesley Kesse

Janet Offei

Comedian Waris

Photographer of the Year

Manuel Photography

Steve Morrison

Twins Don’t Beg

Opeimu kusi

Frozzen Second Studios

Michael Aboya

Focus and Blur

Accessories Designer of the Year

Velma’s Accessories

Selina Beb

HatboxCo

Aphia sakyi

Kor.le.Kour

Myth house

Female Designer of the Year

Christie Brown

Mod.hq

Pistis Gh

RLuri Official

Avonsige

Nadrey Laurent

Reve GH

Male Designer of the Year

Atto Tetteh

Afriken by Nana

Quophi Akotuah Ghana

Yartel GH

Brommon

Abrantie the Gentleman

JayRay Ghartey

Model of the Year

Agneta Dzane

Amisum Atebiya

Grace Safo

Melonie Ledlum

Nana Kwesi Asare-Boateng

Richmond Owusu Ansah

Gifty Boakye

Entertainment Personality of the Year

Black Sherif

OB Amponsah

KiDi

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Amaarae

Giovanni Caleb

For more information, visit entertainmentachievementawards.com.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com