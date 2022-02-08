2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards Nominees/Nominations Announced – See Full List
The 2022 Entertainment Achievement Awards nominees/nominations have been announced at a live ceremony held on Accra, Ghana-based Citi TV and Citi FM.
A number of outstanding Ghanaians in arts, entertainment, sports and other professional fields have been nominated and are up for possible honours.
Among the nominees for the 2nd edition of the award ceremony include, but not limited to Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Sefa, Evelyn Badu, and Lydia Forson.
Check the full list of nominees below:
Best Female Artiste
Gyakie
Sefa
Abiana
Cina Soul
Diana Hamilton
Amaarae
Wendy Shay
Best Male Artiste
Stonebwoy
Black Sherif
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie
King Promise
Fameye
Song of the Year
Sefa ft Mr Drew – E Choke
Fameye – Praise
Black Sherif – 2nd Sermon
Kidi – Touch It
Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix
Amaarae- Sad Girls love money Remix
Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene – Yeeko
Album of the Year
Sarkodie – No Pressure
Abiana – Alemle Lala
Cina Soul – For the Times we Lost EP
Akwaboah – Lighthouse EP
Kidi- Golden Boy
Joe Mettle – The Experience
R2Bees – Back to Basics
Best Music Video
King Promise – Slow down
KiDi – Touch it
Stonebwoy – Ariba
Akwaboah – Ensesa
Jay Bahd – Ye Ye Dom
Mr Drew- Mood
Amaarae – Sad Girlz Luv Money ft. Moliy
Cultural Troupe of the Year
Kwan Pa
Legon Palmwine band
Kae Debi
Dromo Naa band
Edzordzinam Boboobo
Sportswoman of the Year
Evelyn Badu – (Footballer)
Janet Egyir – (Footballer)
Grace Asantewaa – (Footballer)
Deborah Acquah – (Athletics)
Sandra Owusu Ansah- (Footballer)
Sportsman of the Year
Benjamin Azamati – (Athletics)
Samuel Takyi – (Boxer)
Kamaldeen Sulemana – (Footballer)
Mohammed Salisu – (Footballer)
Salifu Ibrahim – (Footballer)
Abieku Jackson – (Swimming)
Daniel Afriyie Banie – (Footballer)
Ghanaian Movie of the Year
Chasing Lullaby
Savannah
Charade
Us in Between
Female Actor of the Year
Lydia Forson – Us In Between
Gloria Safo – Us In Between
Anita Erskine – Chasing Lullaby
Joselyn Dumas – Tenants of the House
Roselyn Ngissah – Charade
Male Actor of the Year
Mawuli Gavor – Ponzi
Adjetey Annan – Us in Between
Prince David Osei – Contaminated
Anthony Woode – Savannah
James Gardiner – Chasing Lullaby
Film Director of the Year
Shirley Frimpong-Manso – Us in Between
Kobi Rana – Savannah
Best Picture
Us in Between
Chasing Lullaby
Savannah
Charade
Online Creator of the Year
Ronnie Is Everywhere – Instagram
Zion Felix – YouTube/Instagram
Wode Maya – YouTube
KalyJay -Twitter
Kwadwo Sheldon – YouTube
Asantewa – TikTok
Elorm Beenie – Blogger (www.beeniewords.com)
Best Author Prose
Captain Prince Amoabeng – The UT Story: Humble beginnings
Okyeame Kwame & Annica Nsiah Apau – Love Locked down
Daniel McKorley – The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Glory
Hondred Percent – Logoligi Locomotion
Emma Ofosua Donkor – I Wish You Courage In the Night Season
Gheysika Agambila – The Shrinking Bowl
Yaw Sumpah Okyere – Be the Difference
Best Performance Poet
WhoIsDeydzi
Nana Asaase
Akambo
DaCosta de Poet
Hondred Percent
Menaye
Event of the Year
A Taste of Ghana
Afrochella
Around the World Festival
Fancy Gadam 1 Don Concert
Made in Taadi
Popular But Broke
Pa Gya! – A Literary Festival
Event Host of the Year
Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku
Anita Erskine
Kojo Manuel
MC Portfolio
Jerry Adjorlolo
Kabutey My MC
Giovanni Caleb
Stand-Up Comedian
Lekzy the Comic
OB Amponsah
Jerry Ashinyo
Foster Romanus
Jacinta
DKB
MJ the Comedian
Comic Actor of the Year
SDK
Ras Nene
Jeneral Ntatia
Made in Ghana
Wesley Kesse
Janet Offei
Comedian Waris
Photographer of the Year
Manuel Photography
Steve Morrison
Twins Don’t Beg
Opeimu kusi
Frozzen Second Studios
Michael Aboya
Focus and Blur
Accessories Designer of the Year
Velma’s Accessories
Selina Beb
HatboxCo
Aphia sakyi
Kor.le.Kour
Myth house
Female Designer of the Year
Christie Brown
Mod.hq
Pistis Gh
RLuri Official
Avonsige
Nadrey Laurent
Reve GH
Male Designer of the Year
Atto Tetteh
Afriken by Nana
Quophi Akotuah Ghana
Yartel GH
Brommon
Abrantie the Gentleman
JayRay Ghartey
Model of the Year
Agneta Dzane
Amisum Atebiya
Grace Safo
Melonie Ledlum
Nana Kwesi Asare-Boateng
Richmond Owusu Ansah
Gifty Boakye
Entertainment Personality of the Year
Black Sherif
OB Amponsah
KiDi
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
Amaarae
Giovanni Caleb
For more information, visit entertainmentachievementawards.com.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com