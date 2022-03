3 Music Awards 2022 Winners | See Full List

The 3 Music Awards 2022 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony in Accra, Ghana on Saturday night.

Among the winners of the 5th edition of the prestigious music awards are R2bees, KiDi, and Wizkid.

Check the full list of winners at the annual 3 Music Awards 2022 out:

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG Music

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Thy Grace – Kofi Kinaata

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Praise – Fameye

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Second Sermon – Black Sherif

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch It – KiDi

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Na Today – Okese 1

BEST COLLABORATION

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

KiDi – Mon Bebe

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Coming Home – MzVee

AFRICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

Essence – Wizkid

EP OF THE YEAR

Patience – Amerado

GROUP OF THE YEAR

R2bees

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Amerado

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Epixode

HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Black Sherif

BEST ALTERNATIVE ACT

Amaarae

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Black Sherif

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOG Beatz

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Faculty

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

KiDi

The 3Music Awards 2022 was hosted by Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor, with performance from Black Sherif, Hajia 4Reall and many more.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com