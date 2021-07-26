Eudoxie Yao: See Photos of Grand P’s Embattled Girlfriend

PlugTimes.com July 26, 2021
Eudoxie Yao
Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Eudoxie Yao announces that she is breaking up with her Guinean boyfriend Grand P.

However, the musician is also saying that he will not accept the Ivorian socialite’s claim that she wants to end their relationship which started in October 2019.

Their breakup, PlugTimes.com understands its as a result of infidelity, despite marriage promises by Grand P.

READ ALSO: 10 Times the Actress Hajia Fauzy Stunned Social Media with her Goods – SEE PHOTOS

Today, this news source publishes some photos of the much talked-about Eudoxie Yao.

She comes from Ivory Coast and she continues to light up the gram with her curvaceous figure.

Check photos of Eudoxie Yao out:


Click “NEXT” for more:

Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 nominees nominations

Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 Nominees Announced – Full List

July 26, 2021
Eudoxie Yao Gran P break up relationship

Grand P refuses Eudoxie Yao’s Break Up Claims

July 26, 2021
Big Bro Naija 2021 house

Inside the Big Bro Naija 2021 House – SEE ELEGANT PHOTOS

July 25, 2021
Grand P Eudoxie Yao single break up relationship

Ivorian Socialite Eudoxie Yao breaks up with her Musician Boyfriend Grand P

July 25, 2021
Back to top button
Close