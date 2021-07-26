Eudoxie Yao: See Photos of Grand P’s Embattled Girlfriend

Eudoxie Yao announces that she is breaking up with her Guinean boyfriend Grand P.

However, the musician is also saying that he will not accept the Ivorian socialite’s claim that she wants to end their relationship which started in October 2019.

Their breakup, PlugTimes.com understands its as a result of infidelity, despite marriage promises by Grand P.

Today, this news source publishes some photos of the much talked-about Eudoxie Yao.

She comes from Ivory Coast and she continues to light up the gram with her curvaceous figure.

Check photos of Eudoxie Yao out:





