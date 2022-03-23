Kojo Jones marries Rachael Osei in Lavish Ceremony

PlugTimes.com March 23, 2022
Kojo Jones weds Raychel Ghana Marriage wedding

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah weds his fiancee Rachael Osei in a luxurious traditional marriage ceremony in Kumasi, Ghana.

The Ghanaian businessman parades more than thirty (30) groomsmen as he begins “The Jones Bond 2022” journey with his heartthrob.

Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei‘s traditional wedding is happening today [Wednesday], March 23, 2022 characterised by kingly and queenly moment.

Their marriage ceremony is attended by close friends, families of the two (2) love birds, and some high ranking members of the society.

The CEO of Empire Domus on Tuesday, March 22,  2022 paraded some luxurious cars, and buses from Accra to Kumasi for this special day.

The business executive and philanthropist has in the past years impacted positively in the society through his foundation and real estates business.

Check some beautiful moments below:

Kojo Jones weds Raychel Ghana Marriage wedding

