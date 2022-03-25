SHOCKING! Dr Cann is Dead

Dr Cann of Happy FM has died, PlugTimes.com gathers.

Real name Francis Cann, his untimely death occurs on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Dr Cann until his lose was the host of the Asylum Down-based radio station’s flagship entertainment show ‘Showbiz Xtra’.

His demise comes barely a year after his former colleague DJ Advicer also kicked the bucket.

Before joining Happy FM, the Cape Coast born worked with Radio Windy Bay, GBC, Sunrise FM, and Invisible FM.

He will be remembered for promoting a good number of talents and their works.

Dr Cann‘s death is confirmed by his close friends in the showbiz industry. These include but not limited to Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyma), Wei Ye Oteng, Giovani Caleb, and Nana Adjoa Silky.

What makes it shocking is, prior to this, he was not known to be ill.

Information PlugTimes.com gathers also reveals that he was even set to host his show tomorrow [Saturday], March 26, 2022.

Source: PlugTimes.com