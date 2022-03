iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 Winners | See Full List

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 winners have been announced at a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday night.

There were wins for the likes of Lil Nas X, Drake, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Check the full list of winners below:

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

What You Know Bout Love – Pop Smoke

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

Foo Fighters – Waiting On A War

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

Do It To It – Acraze

COVER SONG OF THE YEAR

Camilla Cabello for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”

TIKTOK BOP OF THE YEAR

Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

TIKTOK SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jax

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Omar Fedi

BEST LYRICS

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Off-Season – J. Cole

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Butter – BTS

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Yung Bleu

BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Maneskin

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jazmine Sullivan

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Foo Fighters

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Finneas

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles

SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch

BEST FAN ARMY

BTS Army

ICONIC AWARD RECIPIENT

Jennifer Lopez

The 2022 iHeart Music Awards was hosted by LL Cool J and saw performances from John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, Charlie Putt and Maneskin.

