Morris Chestnut Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Morris Chestnut earns a Hollywood Walk of Fame star following years of remarkable performance in film.

The star presentation to the Hollywood actor is dated Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Morris Chestnut‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame comes the same day he is celebrating his mother’s birthday.

The delighted actor reacts to this honour of his induction while acknowledging that it is “a dream come true.”

“What a day! A dream come true. It’s even more special to be celebrating it on mom’s birthday. Thank you,” the ‘Like Me’ actor shares.

There is already a lot of congratulatory messages going in the direction of Morris.

While some fans opine that it is long overdue, other are also on the view that it is better late than never.

Morris Chestnut is noted for his outstanding role in movies like ‘The Best Man’, ‘Two Can Play That Game’ and ‘Boyz n The Hood’.

