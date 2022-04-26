Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Marries in Beautiful Ceremony – SEE PHOTOS

Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah tie the knot in a beautiful traditional marriage and white wedding ceremony in Accra.

Edwina is the daughter of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana and Kwabena is the son of the MD of GIHOC Distilleries, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

The private marriage ceremony was held over the weekend and was attended by close friends and families of the two love birds. Among the personalities in attendance were the president of the Republic, Africa’s richest man and business magnate Aliko Dangote.

Among the VIPs were vice president Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

Check some of the first photos from the beautiful ceremony out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com