I Charge Men $30,000 Before Going On a Date – Princess Shyngle

Yaw Plug Sarpong April 26, 2022
Princess Shyngle date

Princess Shyngle says she charges men who want to go on a private date with her not less than $30,000.

The US-based Gambian socialite makes this revelation in a Q&A session she held on social media photoblog Instagram.

This comes after a fan who lives in Ohio humbly requested that she spends some quality time with him one day.

The fan asked “can I take you out for a date? I live in Ohio”, and Princess Shyngle answered “I charge $30,000 to go on dates.”

princess shyngle date charge

The fan, although unknown seem someone who has never met the curvy actress before.

The last time [known] she went on a date, she received a promise ring from her former husband.

Princess Shyngle divorced her husband Gibou Bala Gaye just 3-months into their marriage.

She is widely noted for her curvy figure.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

Yaw Plug Sarpong

