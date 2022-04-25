Foklex Awards: Godwin Dogbey nominated for Radio Producer of the Year

Godwin Dogbey, a radio producer for a popular Accra-based radio station, Okay FM has been nominated for the Best Radio Producer at the 2021/22 Foklex Media Awards.

The highly-rated Radio Producer who has over 10 years of experience in production faces stiff competition from his fellow counterparts including Mercy Bee (Happy FM), Power FM (Dan Lartey), Mr Harglah (Hitz FM), Sharon Onella (Class FM), Kwame Kwakye (Accra FM), Mubarak Yakubu (Angel FM), among others.

Speaking in an interview after receiving the nomination, Dogbey was elated for being recognized as one of the best radio producers in the country and remains hopeful of bagging the prestigious award.

“I am first of all grateful to the Almighty God for bringing this far and to all who have supported me immensely especially in my early days of radio production.

“I have always challenged myself to be the best in what I do and as the years have gone by I keep chalking some success stories even though it has not come easy,” he said.

Dogbey who is also Public Relations expert has worked with a star-studded list of musicians which include Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Trigmatic, Keche, Stonebwoy, Asem, Gemini, Davido, Joey B, among others.

He is currently the Public Relations, Events and Promotions Manager for Kaya Tours Ghana Ltd & Kaya Management Services

Dogbey has been the brain behind the success of many events in the country including TINA Festival -Kente Party, Okay FM Carnival, Dope Concert, among many others.

His expertise ranges from Marketing Communications, Media Relations, Team Work, Tourism Destination Management, Digital and Social Media Marketing.