Chrisland School suspends 10-Year-Old Female Student after Sexual Abuse

Yaw Plug Sarpong April 18, 2022
Chrisland School debars a 10-year-old female pupil following alleged rape incident while the some members of the school were on a Dubai trip.

The victim [name withheld] is alleged to have been sexually abused by a male pupil of the School while another films them engaging in the act.

Her suspension follows the opening up about the incident by the victim’s mother, who accused the school of trying to shield the case.

This is communicated in a statement dated 14th April, 2022 signed by the headteacher Mrs G.I. Azike and sighted by PlugTimes.com.

While the school acknowledges they do not condone improper behaviour and misconduct it adds that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Part of the statement reads: “we cannot as a school condone such. Consequently, [victim name withheld]  is hereby placed on indefinite suspension until you as the parents ensure that she is punished, adequately counselled and rehabilitated.”

Read the full statement below:

Yaw Plug Sarpong

