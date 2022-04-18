Authorities Shut Down Chrisland Schools Within Lagos State after Sexual Abuse Report

Yaw Plug Sarpong April 18, 2022
Chrisland Schools

Lagos state authorities close down Chrisland Schools indefinitely following rape report involving a 10-year-old female pupil of the school while they were on a Dubai trip last month.

The Lagos State Government acknowledges an investigation has already been launched into the alleged sexual violence.

This is communicated in a statement signed by all concerned authorities, and sighted by PlugTimes.com.

Part of the statement reads: “…the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.”

Read the full statement below:

Source: PlugTimes.com

