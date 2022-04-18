Authorities Shut Down Chrisland Schools Within Lagos State after Sexual Abuse Report

Lagos state authorities close down Chrisland Schools indefinitely following rape report involving a 10-year-old female pupil of the school while they were on a Dubai trip last month.

The Lagos State Government acknowledges an investigation has already been launched into the alleged sexual violence.

This is communicated in a statement signed by all concerned authorities, and sighted by PlugTimes.com.

Part of the statement reads: “…the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.”

