French Ambassador explains Shatta Wale’s Absence from ‘Accra in Paris 2022’ Concert

The French Ambassador justifies why Shatta Wale was not part of Ghanaian musicians billed for the Accra in Paris 2022 Concert.

The concert which was held on Saturday, April 23, in Paris, France saw the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye, and a host of others perform.

There has been a lot of questions as to why the Ghanaian ‘showstopper’ was not billed to perform at event of such magnitude.

Reacting to a fan’s question on Twitter, the French Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Anne Sophie Ave notes that there was a requirement, however, Shatta Wale did not fulfill it.

According to her the concert is to promote a duet of Ghanaian and French musicians.

However, Shatta Wale does not have any collaborative project with any French artiste.

She has also promised to connect the Shatta Movement boss to French acts if he shows interest.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.ocom