Rap in English to Reach Larger Audience – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame urges Ghanaian rappers, especially up-and-coming ones to try as much as possible to rap in the English language.

According to him, this will foster a reach to a larger audience than rapping in a native Ghanaian language.

The ‘Rap Doctor’ who predominantly raps in the Twi language says he however does not regret doing so.

Okyeame Kwame notes that rapping to an audience who do not understand the language that one raps in, may be meaningless no matter how apt the composition may be.

“As a creative rapper, no matter how well-crafted my lines are, they will mean nothing when I perform to a US or UK audience. This is because they will not understand the Twi language and will not appreciate my craft, which is very key for a rapper,” he acknowledges.

Conversation about Ghanaian musicians rapping or singing in English comes up again after Black Sherif‘s “Kwaku The Traveller” song which is predominantly in English has gained global recognition.

The same applies to Kidi‘s “Touch It” song which got a feature from Tyga for the remix version, eventually.

On the matter of the effect of language on music success, a session of the society also believes it matters less in music production.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com