Gambo Embarrased on VGMA Red Carpet for Putting Hand on Host’s Waist – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com May 7, 2022
vgma-gambo-harasses-red-carpet-host

Gambo has been mortified after making advances at Adwoa Noella during the VGMA 2022 red carpet event.

The VGMA 2022 ‘Unsung Act’ winner during his interview on the red carpet decided to hold the female co-host’s waist few seconds after her engagement with him began.

Adwoa Noella however, withdrew Gambo‘s hand from her waist and continued with her interview.

The ‘Boys Aye Wild’ crooner puts on a bit of smile before getting into the interview.

Check what happened out:

Source: PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

stonebwoy VGma 2022 winners

VGMA 2022 Winners – SEE FULL LIST | LIVE

May 7, 2022
Burna Boy one night space madison square garden concert

LIVE: Burna Boy Concert at Madison | One Night in Space

April 28, 2022
Okyeame Kwame

Rap in English to Reach Larger Audience – Okyeame Kwame

April 26, 2022
anne sophie ave

French Ambassador explains Shatta Wale’s Absence from ‘Accra in Paris 2022’ Concert

April 26, 2022
Back to top button
Close