Gambo Embarrased on VGMA Red Carpet for Putting Hand on Host’s Waist – VIDEO

Gambo has been mortified after making advances at Adwoa Noella during the VGMA 2022 red carpet event.

The VGMA 2022 ‘Unsung Act’ winner during his interview on the red carpet decided to hold the female co-host’s waist few seconds after her engagement with him began.

Adwoa Noella however, withdrew Gambo‘s hand from her waist and continued with her interview.

The ‘Boys Aye Wild’ crooner puts on a bit of smile before getting into the interview.

Check what happened out:

Source: PlugTimes.com