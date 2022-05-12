Kendrick Lamar spotted in Accra, Ghana ahead of Album Release

Kendrick Lamar is in Ghana as he prepares for the release of his album ‘Mr Moral & The Big Steppers’.

The US rapper was spotted at Kozo, one of the affluent restaurants located at the Airport residential area in the capital Accra.

This is communicated in a video from the location that has since gone viral on social media, on Thursday morning.

Kendrick Lamar‘s current trip to Ghana has been a quiet one until the video and bits of information about it gained momentum.

His forthcoming album is set to be released on Friday, May 13, 2022 and PlugTimes.com understand he will have a private listening session in Accra.

Source: PlugTimes.com