Abdelhak Nouri regains Consciousness after going into Coma over 2 Years

Abdelhak Nouri has woken up from coma, 2 (two) years, and 8 (eight) months, and 18 (eighteen) days after he collapsed.

The Dutch and Ajax midfielder suffered a cardiac attack during a pre-season friendly match against Werder Bremen on 8th July, 2017.

Nouri, now 22, is still dependent on his caretakers; he can now eat and sit in a wheelchair, his family confirmed today.

“He is no longer in a coma. He’s awake. He sneezes, he eats and gives us signals with his eyebrows. But he doesn’t get out of bed. He is very dependent on us,” his brother told the press on Thursday.

