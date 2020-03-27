Obour’s Father Dies while Awaiting COVID-19 Test Result

Obour’s Father is Dead

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, the father of former MUSIGA president Obour has died, while awaiting his COVID-19 test result.

Real name Bice Osei Kuffour, he has revealed that his father was confirmed dead on Friday, March 27, 2020 while on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

His father returned from the UK on 19th March, he was fine, upon his return, but on Sunday, March 22, he began coughing, and blood sample test conducted revealed he tested positive for malaria, which he was being treated for.

However, he had to be rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Wednesday, when the situation got worse. On Thursday, his condition was deteriorating so doctors asked that a test for COVID-19 be conducted on the father.

Part of his statement read: “Late this afternoon, the doctors informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening.”

Read Obour‘s full statement on the death of his father Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour:

With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father. Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd. We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria. We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did. On thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel since the is exhibiting some symptoms. The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results. Late this afternoon , the doctors informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening. It is very tough for us as a family, as he was the best father anyone could wish for. Thanks for the numerous wishes of condolence we are receiving from you all. We shall keep you all posted, as the family gets together to plan and give our dear father a befitting passage, according to the dictates of the current situation. Meanwhile, let’s all remember to adhere to the safety directives outlined by the President of the Republic of Ghana. May the almighty God protect us all. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com