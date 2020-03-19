Entertainment

No need to Cook for My Future Husband Always, I’m a Whole Meal – actress Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress Won't Cool for Future Husband Every Time

PlugTimes.com March 19, 2020

Destiny Etiko is a Whole Meal

Destiny Etiko is one of the few Nollywood actresses who has flawless figure.

The “Arrows of Tears” actress has made a very interesting comment, with regards to her charming body and what holds for her future husband.

According to her, she is a whole meal, and as a result, she doesn’t have to cook for her future husband all the time.

“I don’t always have to cook for my future hubby, I AM A WHOLE MEAL 😜😜🥘,” she stated.

The Udi-born actress’ career received prominence after she featured in a movie titled Idemili which was produced in 2012 by Ernest Obi but was not released until 2014.

Check her out!

Destiny Etiko meal

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close