No need to Cook for My Future Husband Always, I’m a Whole Meal – actress Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko is a Whole Meal

Destiny Etiko is one of the few Nollywood actresses who has flawless figure.

The “Arrows of Tears” actress has made a very interesting comment, with regards to her charming body and what holds for her future husband.

According to her, she is a whole meal, and as a result, she doesn’t have to cook for her future husband all the time.

“I don’t always have to cook for my future hubby, I AM A WHOLE MEAL 😜😜🥘,” she stated.

The Udi-born actress’ career received prominence after she featured in a movie titled Idemili which was produced in 2012 by Ernest Obi but was not released until 2014.

Check her out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com