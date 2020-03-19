COVID-19 Scare: ‘Angel Obinim’ conducts Counseling Service in Face Mask and Hand Gloves

Bishop Obinim wears Face Mask and Hand Gloves for Counseling

Bishop Daniel Obinim, also known as Angel Obinim has been seen holding a counseling service in a face mask and hand gloves, amidst coronavirus scare.

The Founder and Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church who is going by the directive of president of Ghana is also seen together with his assistant.

In a photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, there are two (2) of his congregants seated in front of him, in his church auditorium.

The two (2) congregants are also seen in their face masks and hand gloves.

Since Ghana recorded its first cases (all imported), all items used in preventive measures, with regards to the COVID-19 has either shot up in price or gotten scarce.

While some social media users argue that it was sold to them, others are of the view that it wasn’t.

Most social and religious activities which involve large gatherings have been halted, as a result of a directive from the Government of Ghana, in the fight against the deadly disease.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com