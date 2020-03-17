Sonnie Badu shows Stonebwoy the Expensive Cars in his Garage — CHECK IT OUT!

Entertainment

Sonnie Badu has over the years has been hospitable to Stonebwoy.

He has shown this after Stonebwoy‘s marriage, VGMA brawl and reunion with Shatta Wale, Grammys honour, and many others.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician who is currently in the USA paid a surprise visit to the gospel minister in his Atlanta home. He showed Stonebwoy some of his luxury cars including Maserati, and Benz.

The Founder of Rock Hill Church noted that they had a healthy conversation.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

