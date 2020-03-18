Dream Jay drops Star-studded Dancehall Riddim ”Sweet Vibes”

Ghanaian record producer and DJ, Ishmael Kweku Yuri, best known as Dream Jay has finally outdoored his much-anticipated riddim titled ”Sweet Vibes”; featuring a great line up of artists all delivering positive, uplifting songs with a special vibe and great messages.

Being his first, Dream Jay‘s riddim came with a bang – earning him his first nomination off Jupitar‘s ‘Top Sheller’ song in the ”Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year” category at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. It doesn’t end there. The act also secured another nomination with ‘Wahala Dey’ by Epixode.

Released under the auspices of his label, GetMeOnFactory, the ”Sweet Vibes” riddim features top-shelf dancehall/reggae acts such Jupitar, Epixode, Rowan, Kay Dizzle, Rola Vybz, Jah Lead, BigBwoy, Tackman, Blaq Nacha Runks, Jah Real and Jah Zo from South Africa.

Dream Jay shot up to fame after producing M.anifest‘s ‘god MC’ a which caused a massive stir in the country’s Hip-Hop scene, eventually winning ”Hip-Hop Song of the Year” at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Prior to above, he was the sole producer of Epixode‘s 2016 album ”Spar Junkiez”. He intends to extend his riddim projects internationally, targeting eastern Africa, South Africa and the Caribbean.

The ”Sweet Vibes” riddim is available on all digital stores globally and on iTunes right here. Bump to the riddimm and be sure to put a friend on.