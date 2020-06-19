Sickle Cell Anaema Relief (SCAR) International Launched in Commemoration of World Sickle Cell Day

World Sickle Cell Day was established by the United Nation’s General Assembly in 2008 in order to increase the awareness about the sickle cell diseases and its cure among the general public. It was first celebrated on 19th June, 2009.

This year, the date has been chosen to commemorate the day on which a resolution was officially adopted by the United Nation’s General Assembly, significantly recognizing Sickle Cell Disease(SCD) as a Public Health Concern.

According to the World Health Organization, SCD which affects over millions of people worldwide including adults and children, is one of the main cause of premature death among children under the age of five in various African countries. SCD is a potentially fatal disease.

The theme for this year’s Celebration is Shine the light on Sickle Cell ” which primarily is to create more societal awareness on this Public Health Disease and the challenges the carriers, family and care givers face. It is the light of this that we launch Sickle Cell Anaemia Relief International today.

The Executive Director, Mr Maxwell Dodd has always reiterate that it is essential to tell the real and personal life stories and shed light on the challenges faced by carriers and not only shed light but support financially and that is what the Sickle Cell Anaemia Relief International tends to do.

We hope that through our projects, we can touch more lives and make society better for all Sickle Cell Carriers whiles putting eternal smiles on their faces.

We therefore virtually launch Sickle Cell Anaemia Relief International on this day, 19th June, 2020 on this World Sickle Cell Day.







By: SCAR International

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.