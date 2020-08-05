DOWNLOAD: Wendy Shay – Odo ft Kelvyn Boy (prod. by Genius Selection)

Wendy Shay features Kelvyn Boy on ‘Odo’ after quashing their beef.

It is a love song and was produced by Genius Selection for the Rufftown Records act.

‘Odo’ by Wendy Shay drops on Friday, August 6, 2020.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

