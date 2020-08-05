EntertainmentMusic Plug!

DOWNLOAD: Wendy Shay – Odo ft Kelvyn Boy (prod. by Genius Selection)

PlugTimes.com August 5, 2020
Wendy Shay Odo Kelvyn Boy

Wendy Shay features Kelvyn Boy on ‘Odo’ after quashing their beef.

It is a love song and was produced by Genius Selection for the Rufftown Records act.

DOWNLOAD: Wendy Shay – Kut It (prod. by MOG Beatz)

‘Odo’ by Wendy Shay drops on Friday, August 6, 2020.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close