Ayanji and Efua evicted from GMB 2020

Oti region’s Ayanji and Western region’s Efua have been evicted from the Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020.

The two (2) contestants were axed from the GMB 2020 on Sunday, August 2, 2020, during the traditional festival night.

This follows few weeks of enthralling performances from all the contestants.

The eviction of Ayanji and Efua saw the ladies educate, entertain, and inform audience on their respective traditional festivals.

Ayanji educated the audience on Denteh Akwambor festival. Denteh is the supreme god that leads them to wars.

In the end, Central region’s Afriyie was adjudged the Star Performer of the night.

Adjoa, the representative of Western North region also won the Most Creative Contestant award.

The show was opened with atsea and woungo dance by the Ghana Dance Ensemble. After their presentation, the beautiful ladies joined music group Praye for a performance.

Hosted by Johnnie Hughes and Anita Akuffo, the judges were Adjetey Anang, Linda Ampah, and Michelle Attoh.

This brings the remaining contestants of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 to thirteen (13) beautiful ladies from fifteen (13) different regions of Ghana.

They include Adjoa, Naa, Kafui, Afia, Afriyie, Maali, and Ofosua. Others are Achiaa, Abena, Asaa, Talata, Zuzu, and Abiba.

In the next weeks, they will compete for the car, cash, and crown as GMB 2020.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

