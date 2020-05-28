DOWNLOAD: Mishasha – Informal Babe (prod. by VT)

Ghanaian Afro-beats and dancehall singer Mishasha real name Mishasha Jacobs, has released new music titled Informal Babe.

Informal Babe is an afro-beats jam that shows the singer’s versatility as it sways away from her ‘Dancehall themed’ debut single ‘Pretty N Dangerous.’

Informal Babe is a love song which sees Mishasha going in for the man of her dreams even if it means she has to the ‘informal babe’

Informal Babe is produced by VT, and definitely one for your playlist.



Stream ‘Informal Babe’ by Mishasha here.