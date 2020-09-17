Massive Uproar as Shatta Wale’s Fan Wins Asaase Sound Clash Car

There is a massive protest as Asaase Radio presents a brand new car to the highest texter of the recently-held Asaase Sound Clash event.

The hashtag #BoycottAsaaseRadio has been trending since the Cantonment-based radio station held a presentation session on Thursday.

During the night of the Asaase Sound Clash, the radio station also announced that voting closes at 8.30pm GMT.

As at the said time, it was Stonebwoy who was leading with 1,215 votes.

One Patrick Mensah Nartey, the Shatta Movement member emerged as the highest texter.

He went home with a brand new Mahindra KUV 100 NXT car.

It is worth noting that Asaase Radio neither declared Shatta Wale nor Stonebwoy as the winner, after the showdown.

Notwithstanding this, BHIM Natives expected Stonebwoy to be eventually declared winner since he surpassed Shatta Wale with votes.

This has resulted in BHIMnatives calling the radio station and event as a scam.

Find the reaction of some Twitter users below:

Ah so @asaaseradio995 think say Ghanaians fool or weytin? Wanna say 8:30pm voting close, wey as at 8:30pm na Stonebwoy dey lead so now wat be wanna problem? Apuu #BoycottAsaaseRadio — Spintex StoneGad 🇬🇭 (@IkeDeModel) September 17, 2020

If not for the pandemic this clash could’ve bring more joy, and yet still we enjoyed this clash from our homes, in consideration of everything we deserve much honesty from @asaaseradio995 please stop being bias #BoycottAsaaseRadio — Kwame Sterling💎 (@kwamesterling_) September 17, 2020

Broad daylight theft! #BoycottAsaaseRadio you guys think we’re stupid eh? So how did this guy know he was the winner before the voting even ended and made those statements on Facebook? Fake radio station with fake scheme to take money from innocent music lovers!!! @GabbyDarko — FlyJamChic (@flyjamchic) September 17, 2020

It will interest @asaaseradio995 to know that they have lost the trust of innocent Ghanaians and for that matter such events from them will not be patronised. They just lost it! We are not fools…Hard earned corona currency #BoycottAsaaseRadio — Higgledy-Piggledy ❼ (@Enam__Gh) September 17, 2020

#BoycottAsaaseRadio we’re too smart for your antics! Why was voting reopened after it was closed at 8:30pm. Unacceptable — FlyJamChic (@flyjamchic) September 17, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

