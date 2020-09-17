Entertainment

Massive Uproar as Shatta Wale’s Fan Wins Asaase Sound Clash Car

PlugTimes.com September 17, 2020
Asaase Sound Clash protest results uproar boycott

There is a massive protest as Asaase Radio presents a brand new car to the highest texter of the recently-held Asaase Sound Clash event.

The hashtag #BoycottAsaaseRadio has been trending since the Cantonment-based radio station held a presentation session on Thursday.

During the night of the Asaase Sound Clash, the radio station also announced that voting closes at 8.30pm GMT.

As at the said time, it was Stonebwoy who was leading with 1,215 votes.

One Patrick Mensah Nartey, the Shatta Movement member emerged as the highest texter.

He went home with a brand new Mahindra KUV 100 NXT car.

It is worth noting that Asaase Radio neither declared Shatta Wale nor Stonebwoy as the winner, after the showdown.

Notwithstanding this, BHIM Natives expected Stonebwoy to be eventually declared winner since he surpassed Shatta Wale with votes.

Asaase Sound Clash end voting results

This has resulted in BHIMnatives calling the radio station and event as a scam.

Find the reaction of some Twitter users below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

