Akuapem Poloo hot over alleged Leaked ‘Atopa’ Tape

An alleged leaked video of Akuapem Poloo has created buzz across social media.

The leaked tape of the person alleged to be the Ghanaian actress comes after a woman threatened to make it available.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the socialite is seen lying in bed uncovered, with face down.

It is reported that Akuapem Poloo‘s partner in the act took the video of her without her knowledge.

There has been wild assertion on social media that the video was taken after their sexual act.

It is also reported the act happened in Akuapem Poloo‘s room.

In recent past, Akuapem Poloo has been rocked with a lot of scandal.

Relatively recent was the wild birthday photos with her son.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

