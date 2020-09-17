We Need Transparency – Stonebwoy reacts to Asaase Sound Clash Verdict

Stonebwoy has risen up to the Asaase Sound Clash verdict, moments after a car was presented to the highest texter.

The BHIM Nation president has stated that transparency is eminent in events like this.

Stonebwoy was directly replying to Shatta Wale‘s tweet on the presentation made to the highest texter Patrick Mensah Lartey.

Part of his reply reads: “All we demand is transparency. if its legitimate indeed how difficult is it to show the public.”

I’m talking about the CEO and the Top Level management. Forget about worker. All we demand is transparency. if its legitimate indeed how difficult is it to show the public..

Remember this was a public event.if theres nothing to hide all parties should be on the same page. 🤣 https://t.co/vWNnPXouIG — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) September 17, 2020

In a related development, the hashtag #BoycottAsaaseRadio is currently trending as many have tagged the radio and the event as a scam.

There was no announcement of a winner during the event which was held Saturday night.

