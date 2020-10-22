Four Feared Dead in Awoshie Accident

Four persons are feared dead in a gory accident in Awoshie, a suburb of Accra in the Ablekuma North Municipal of the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred in the morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020 at a spot few meters away from the Odorgonno Senior High School.

The accident involved a land Cruiser car, Kia Rhino truck, and two saloon cars.

Personnel from agencies like the Ghana National Fire Service are at the grounds.

Terrible accident on the awoshie road. Few metres from the odogonor school involving about 4 cars. All drivers dead I’m told. Passengers trapped under the car. Viewer discretion is advised

