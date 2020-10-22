News

Four Feared Dead in Awoshie Accident

PlugTimes.com October 22, 2020
Four persons are feared dead in a gory accident in Awoshie, a suburb of Accra in the Ablekuma North Municipal of the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred in the morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020 at a spot few meters away from the Odorgonno Senior High School.

The accident involved a land Cruiser car, Kia Rhino truck, and two saloon cars.

Personnel from agencies like the Ghana National Fire Service are at the grounds.

