One Dead in Kumasi-Alabar Daylight Robbery; 3 Robbers Arrested — VIDEO

One person has died following a daylight robbery in Alabar, a business community in Kumasi.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm when these gun-wielding robbers started their operations from Dr. Mensah through-to Alabar.

The armed-robbers numbering seven (7) were on three (3) different motorbikes.

They went to shops and demanded monies before moving to the next shop.

One of the victims was a man who had returned from a bank in Dr. Mensah.

An onion seller identified as Nuhu Fuseina, 54, was killed in the process.

Arrest of the Alabar Daylight Robbers

Three (3) of these armed robbers have been arrested by the Ghana Police at the Santasi Roundabout in Kumasi.

There was an exchange of bullet during the police chase.

One of the armed robbers Hamza Nuhu (22) was hit by the bullet and has been admitted at the health centre.

The other two (2) that were arrested include Ali Razak (18), Salifu Idrisu (18).



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

