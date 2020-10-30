Mzbel Lied about Her Miscarriage — Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed Mzbel’s pronouncement that she lost her unborn twins due to miscarriage is all fake.

This follows, less than a week after the ‘Legelege‘ crooner shared a post in social media which suggested that she was expecting twins.

Mzbel wrote: “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart”; a message which accompanied an image of an ultrasound scan.

Reacting to this on Angel 102.9 FM’s ‘A Day As A Presenter’ show on Thursday morning, the comedian noted that Mzbel has always been a liar.

“Once a liar, always a liar, how can you be drinking beer in a live video and moments after go download photos from google to deceive people that you’ve had a miscarriage,” she said.

“God doesn’t give twins to the evil, you can not even have a double egg… you said I was the bad person. How come her relationship with Iona has gone sour?,” she added.

Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger used to be very good friends until it turned sour.

During this period, the comedian accused the musician of sleeping with her sugar daddy.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.