Priceless Moment as Trotro Driver ‘Forces’ Way to Hitz FM Studios to See Shatta Wale – VIDEO

It was an emotional scene when a trotro driver finally made his way through to the studios of Hitz 103.9 FM to meet Shatta Wale.

The commercial driver who was commuting his passengers upon hearing the Shatta Movement boss live on the radio abruptly ended the trip to make things happen.

His decision to alight all passengers aboard in order to see Shatta Wale created a heated scene in front of the radio station.

When Shatt Wale heard about that, he asked that the driver is brought in so that he can see him.

Upon arriving inside the studios, he went on his knees, took off his shirt and got even more emotional.

He had a tattoo of Shatta Wale at the area around the back of his left arm.

Check the scenes out!



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.