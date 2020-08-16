Meet Dezel: The Model Breathing Life into Top Music Videos in Ghana

Music videos help to communicate the message in any audio recording better.

One of the many props in these motion pictures are video vixens who also help to bring to life a concept.

Dezel The Model is one few models or video vixens in Ghana who are currently plying the trade so well.

Real name Dede Dezel, she continues to command that video vixen aura with her unmatched craft and beauty.

Dezel The Model has worked with a number of top Ghanaian musicians on a couple of projects, and the number continues, unabated.

These music stars include Kwaw Kese (for ‘Unlooking‘ ft. Zeal), Sarkodie (for ‘Legend‘ ft. Joey B), and Becca (for ‘No One’ ft. Busiswa).

The charming video vixen is also noted for her cameo in Lord Paper‘s ‘Asabone‘.

Dezel The Model, who is also the founder of Glow Foundation continues to light up a number of high-profile music videos in the country.

In the mean time, there is no known feature of her in a music video owned by a musician from, outside Ghana.

Notwithstanding this, all the visuals that she has featured in are top-notch and she brought her ingenuity in the art, to play.

Check her out:



















