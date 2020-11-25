DOWNLOAD: Sarkodie – Hasta La Vista ft. Zlatan Ibile, Rexxie (prod. by Rexxie)

Sarkodie drops ‘Hasta La Vista’, a song he features Zlatan Ibile, and Rexxie.

The song was recorded during the Sarkcess Writing Camp and produced by Rexxie.

Download / stream ‘Hasta La Vista’ by Sarkodie below [from Friday, November 27, 2020]:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

