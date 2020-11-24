Entertainment

Moesha Boduong accused of Plastic Surgery Fail as Latest Photos Goes Viral

PlugTimes.com November 24, 2020
Social media users have reacted to marks on Moesha Boduong’s backside in latest photos.

The Ghanaian socialite is seen in a two-piece shorts set revealing the skin around her behind.

In one of the photos, the marks which some netizens believe it is as a result of a liposuction failure is seen on Moesha Boduong.

She has since been reprimanded by those who are of the view that he beautiful curves are not natural.

She has however, shot down these rumors that has been going on for some time now.

Moesha Boduong is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who boldly flaunt their full figure.

