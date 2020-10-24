Mzbel Loses Unborn Twins

Stillbirth and miscarriages are both hard pills to swallow, most especially by expectant mothers.

This is the case of Mzbel, real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah who has lost her twins.

The pictures from the ultrasound scan shared by the Ghanaian musician reveals the double blessings were almost here.

However, Mzbel’s exaltation lasted for only a short time as the unborn twins have died.

She wrote: “You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart. 😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏾💔 24/10/2020.”

