Okay FM at 10: Abeiku Santana Writes about the Remarkable Journey

For the beauty of the earth, for the glory of the skies,

For the love which from our birth over and around us lies

Lord God Almighty of all, to thee i raise this song of grateful praise.

Hurray 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾💫💥📻 🎤

Today Exactly 10 yrs ago, it was a Wednesday Afternoon at 1pm , that was my first radio broadcast on Okay 101.7 FM a subsidiary of Despite Media Ltd.

Today is the birth anniversary of Okay 101.7 FM. Wishing everyone who has contributed to the success of this public commercial Independent radio station especially Peace 104.3 FM on whose shoulders we have risen to the occasion.

Special thanks to Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong & Dr Fadda Dickson for the working opportunity.

Thank you is the least I can say to express my profound gratitude to the following Persons but not limited to;

1. The late Fennec Okyere (my Personal Assistant)

2. Akosua Danquah (my first producer )

3. DJ Yellowman (my first Dj & producer)

4. DJ Orgly

5. DJ Fletch

6. Eugene Osafo Nkansah

7. Kevin Aggrey

8. DJ Toyorr

9. Paa Solo

10. Godfred

11. Mawusi Woka

My Co-Hosts

1. Ohene Nana Kwame Amo

2. Kwabena Marfo

Let’s remind the milestones and contributions of all these Heroes & Heroines of all these years and let’s salute the legends behind our success.

The great captivating programmes we broadcast everyday to our listeners and communities is an indication of our love for listeners and Ghana in general.

Whether at home, market, Lorry Stations , Hospitals office or car, we are your companion.

From news, Music, interviews, Political discussions, entertainment, Shows, Religious Broadcasts, Promotions & Rewards etc. we have truly served Ghana.

Despite the growth of the Internet and social media people still prefer to listen to Okay 101.7 FM! Isn’t it wonderful? We give God all the glory.

Let me commend Our Morning show Man Kwame Nkrumah Tikese3 who blazes the trail with Akosua Ago Aboagye on Adeakye Abia, Halifax Ansah Addo, the Best Mid Morning Entertainment show in the Capital, Afia Pokua Vim Lady and to all our past and present producers, DJs, presenters , Client Service and Marketing Department, Engineering & Technicians, Clients, Media Agencies, Our Listeners and the all stakeholders.

The power of radio is not that it speaks to millions, but that it speaks intimately and privately to each one of those millions…

Television gives everyone an image, but radio gives birth to a million images in a million brains.

A world without television is a blind world. A world without telephone is a dumb world but Radio, which was a much better medium than television will ever be, was easy and pleasant to listen to.

Ayekoooo Okay 101.7 FM

Long Live Despite Media

Long live Okay101.7 FM

Long Live Radio in Ghana 🇬🇭

Long Live Ghana 🇬🇭!

By

Abeiku Aggrey Santana

OAP Okay 101.7fm / Media & Communications Professional

Comments

comments