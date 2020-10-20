PSG vs Man United (1-2) — UCL HIGHLIGHTS + GOALS

Manchester United pips PSG by 2 goals to 1 in the match day 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 group stage.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford sealed the win at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night.

Antonio Martial scored an own goal.

Watch the highlights below:

