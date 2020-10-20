Sports
PSG vs Man United (1-2) — UCL HIGHLIGHTS + GOALS
Manchester United pips PSG by 2 goals to 1 in the match day 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 group stage.
Goals from Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford sealed the win at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday night.
Antonio Martial scored an own goal.
Watch the highlights below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.