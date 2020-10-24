Salma Mumin apologizes over MTN MoMo Misleading Post

Salma Mumin has apologized to MTN Ghana over Mobile Money false accusation / fraud allegation.

The actress’s pardon comes less than 24-hours the telecommunication asked her to retract and apologize for her post.

According to Salma Mumin, it was a mistake on her part which resulted in sharing the misleading post.

Part of her statement of apology reads: “It was clearly mistaken. I hereby retract the said post and apologize unreservedly to MTN Ghana for any inconvenience caused it by my earlier post.”

“I also express my sincere gratitude to MTN Ghana for its effective and prompt support in resolving the difficulty I was facing with my transaction,” she adds.

As regards the content of Salma‘s apology, some netizens believe she decided to go a bit diplomatic since they are of the view that she was not facing any difficulty with transaction.

In effect, Salma Mumin escapes the legal suit that MTN Ghana threatened her with.

