VIDEO PREMIERE: Stonebwoy features Wife and Daughter in ‘Everlasting’ Music Video

PlugTimes.com October 23, 2020
Stonebwoy has featured his lovely family [wife and daughter] in his ‘Everlasting’ official music video.

In the video, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla is seen with her young family.

Off the ‘Anloga Junction’ album, the visuals was finalised in monochrome and directed by Yaw Skyface.

It also features some beautiful choreography from Incredible Zigi and his crew.

Watch and enjoy ‘Ever lasting’ music video by Stonebwoy below:

