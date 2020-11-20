aftownmusic Set to Launch aftown 3.0

Ghana’s premier music streaming service aftown has yet again announced new features to its music services. One can recall that in the last three years aftown has consistently introduced new developments in its services that improve the user experience and benefits to creators.

This year the new developments come with a new aftown app now available for both IOS & Android. (efie.co/aft).

aftown 3.0 is set to launch on the Friday, 27th November, 2020 at an exclusive event which would also serve as a music workshop for artists, music industry players and bloggers.

You can register to attend by signing up via workshop.aftown.com

