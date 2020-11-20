Efia Odo teases with a Little Skin in Latest Photos

Efia Odo has one of the unblemished skin and she is never afraid to flaunt it.

The Ghanaian socialite in the latest photos shared , shows a little more of it.

In the photos available, she dons a baggy sweatpants and tank-top.

To one, she poses in a place which looks like her room, others on the street.

Check her out!







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.