Yaw Sarpong launches Peace Song with Ghana Music All Stars

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong has outdoored a peace song ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

It is a remake of ‘Asomdwoe Abato’ (peace election), a song he first recorded before the 7th December, 2000 General Elections.

Two (2) decades down the lane, Yaw Sarpong brings it back to life with a barrage of Ghanaian music stars, a move he says it became fruitful following consultation with his team.

The song features Pat Thomas, Bessa Simons, CSP Kofi Sarpong, Afriyie Wutah, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus. Others are Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Fameye, Lord Morgan, Joyce Blessing, Eno Barony, and Dr. Poundz.

Yaw Sarpong‘s peace song was introduced for public consumption at a press launch held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Accra.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yaw Sarpong preached the need for peace before, during, and after the forthcoming elections, while using his horrendous experience in Liberia as a case study.



He lauded his team and partners including Nana Kobo for his unflinching support to the Yaw Sarpong brand.

There were solidarity messages from relevant bodies, as far as creative arts and politics is concerned.

The likes of Sadiq Abdulai Abu (NDC), Fred Kyei Mensah (NPP), Daddy Bosco (MUSIGA) drum home the need for peace as we go to the polls.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

