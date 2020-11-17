Daniella Okeke puts Wild Curves on Display in Holiday Photos

Daniella Okeke has put her curvaceous figure on display while still on her holiday trip.

The Nollywood actress is one of the few in the industry who have nice curves and flaunt it so well.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug, Daniella Okeke dons a two-piece seamless high-waist yoga wear.

She also wear a black hair, dark glasses, and golden fashion accessories to match.

In addition, actress Daniella Okeke wears a Louis Vuitton branded waist bag and a red and black kick to match.

In recent past, there has been a number of reports that her curvy body is not natural.

However, she has also debunked these reports severally.

